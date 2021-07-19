One Fin Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Triumph Group comprises 3.2% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 558,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

