One Fin Capital Management LP Takes $12.47 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000. Builders FirstSource comprises 4.8% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BLDR opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

