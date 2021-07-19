OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

