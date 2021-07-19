OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

