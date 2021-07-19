Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $222,294.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

