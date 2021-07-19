Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a $59.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $203,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

