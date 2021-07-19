Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a $59.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.
Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $116,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $203,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
