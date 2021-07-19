Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

