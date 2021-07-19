Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

