Oppenheimer Reiterates “$189.50” Price Target for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.52.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,179,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.