Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 897,625 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

