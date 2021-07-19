Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131,777 shares of company stock worth $259,355,427 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $230.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

