Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,605.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,612.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

