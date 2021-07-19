Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $602.41. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock worth $62,417,454. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

