Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 450,000 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $47,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 605,331 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,926 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,193. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

