Orbimed Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,500 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 19.77% of Graybug Vision worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,683. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

