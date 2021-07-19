Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $171.98 Million Stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,873,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Xtant Medical comprises about 1.6% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 84.05% of Xtant Medical worth $171,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,607. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

