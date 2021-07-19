Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $67.32 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $67,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,101. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

