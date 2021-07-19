Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,944,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,202,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for about 4.2% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,494,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,812. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

