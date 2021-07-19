Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 524,349 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Adicet Bio worth $94,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $20,968,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 78.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215,166 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $5,559,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,323 shares of company stock worth $2,775,453. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.04. 2,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,109. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.