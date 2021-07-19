Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 2.36% of OncoCyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $473.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

