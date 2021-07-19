Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 234,793 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,954,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BELLUS Health worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $5,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,599. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

