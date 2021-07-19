O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.9% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $602.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

