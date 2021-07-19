O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $602.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

