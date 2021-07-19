Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Cap of $204.68 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $204.68 million and approximately $51.79 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,802,649 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

