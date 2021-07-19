Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after acquiring an additional 522,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.28 on Monday, hitting $218.11. 382,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

