Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $396.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,878. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $412.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

