Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

SPDW traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $35.51. 73,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,087. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

