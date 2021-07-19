Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $32.18 on Monday, reaching $842.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $922.54.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

