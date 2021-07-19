Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,489,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

