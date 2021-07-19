Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE:ORA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

