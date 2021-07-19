Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.