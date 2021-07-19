Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

OTCMKTS IGNYU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

