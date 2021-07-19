Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKG opened at $134.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

