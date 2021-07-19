PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,762 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $52,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

