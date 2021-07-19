Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.72.

TSE:PXT opened at C$21.04 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.22.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

