ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $165.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,684.86 or 0.99992069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

