Patron Market Cap Hits $2.60 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $10,196.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.47 or 0.00766831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.