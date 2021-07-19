Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

