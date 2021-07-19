Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.52. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 20,918 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

