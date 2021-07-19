Paul Klauder Sells 19,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after buying an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

