Paul Klauder Sells 19,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
