Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $97,120.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.70 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.