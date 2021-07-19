Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $97,120.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.70 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

