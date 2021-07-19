PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Down 55.4% in June

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,600 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,689. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 108,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,426 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 67,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.