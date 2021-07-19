PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gritstone bio by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Gritstone bio by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

