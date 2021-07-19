PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 152.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $590,831 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

