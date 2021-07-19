PDT Partners LLC Invests $562,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

