PDT Partners LLC Invests $702,000 in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of ATH opened at $62.44 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $620,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 181,271 shares of company stock valued at $34,621,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

