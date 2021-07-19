PDT Partners LLC Invests $747,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.