PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 167.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.