PDT Partners LLC Sells 12,392 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total transaction of $2,271,934.66. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

