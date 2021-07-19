Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

